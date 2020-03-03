President Trump to visit Nashville Friday following deadly tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —President Trump said he will visit Tennessee on Friday after 21 people were killed following devastating tornadoes that ripped through the state.

“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the lives that were lost,” said President Trump. “It’s a vicious thing. Those tornadoes, I’ve seen many of them during our three year period, and I’ve gotten to see the results and they are vicious.

“We send our love and our prayers of the nation to every family that was affected and we will get there and we will recover and we will rebuild and we will help them.”

