President Trump tweets photo of himself as ‘Rocky Balboa’

(KRON) – President Donald Trump tweeted a photo on Wednesday that got the internet talking. It’s also got quite a few people confused.

The photo shows the president’s face apparently superimposed over Rocky Balboa’s face. He’s in a boxing ring, shirtless, wearing a gold belt.

So far, the tweet has been liked more than 200,000 times and was retweeted over 63,000 times.

There’s no context to the tweet, just the photo.

“TRUE CHAMPION!” one person commented, while another said, “this isn’t normal behavior.”

“God bless our potus,” another person tweeted.

“is this real life” and “Is this just fantasy?” also ranked high in top comments.

The day before, Trump had pardoned both North Carolina turkeys at the White House ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

