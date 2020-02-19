Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may no longer be able to use ‘Sussex Royal’ branding

SUVA, FIJI – OCTOBER 23: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(CNN) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t royals anymore – or are they?

Turns out, Buckingham Palace isn’t quite sure, either.

It’s become an issue because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to generate income through their brand called Sussex Royal.

They both agreed to stop using the titles His and Her Royal Highness last month.

The question is, can they use the term “royal” for their brand?

The New York Times reported earlier this month an aide to the queen warned them against doing so.

A royal source says it’s still being discussed, but the term will most likely be dropped from the brand.

