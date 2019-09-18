PSA shows heart-stopping portrayal of school shooting

(CNN Newsource) — A powerful and heart-stopping PSA is shedding light on school shootings.

The terrifying events happen at alarming rates across the country and this new ad hopes to raise awareness for signs of violence in children.

Organizers hope the Public Service Announcement will lead to an end to deadly school shootings.

The video shows kids sporting ordinary back-to-school items as a shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.

“Sandy Hook Promise is a non-profit that was founded in the aftermath of the massacre there that was almost seven years ago. The group just released a powerful new public service announcement that we want to show you,” Alisyn Camerota said.

Twenty-six people, including 20 children, were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012.