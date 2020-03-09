Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

A vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla., Sunday, May 19, 2013. The highest Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $590.5 million was sold recently at this Publix supermarket. (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Publix Super Markets is enforcing purchase limits on certain cleaning products due to high demand, according to the supermarket chain.

This announcement comes after an increase in health concerns over coronavirus.

According to Maria Brous, the director of communications for Publix, customers are now limited to buying two of the following items:

Hand soaps & sanitizers

Rubbing alcohol

Facial masks & gloves

Disinfectant wipes and sprays

Aerosol disinfectant sprays

Facial tissue

Cups/plates/utensils

Bleach

Brous did not state how long the limits will be in place.

