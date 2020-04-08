Puerto Rico wants flight ban from US hot spots

Three ICE flights originating in South Texas have helped to bring back Americans and legal residents from Central American countries since March 22 during this COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Border Report. This photo from February 2020 shows a deportation flight preparing to leave the Brownsville South Padre International Airport. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor is asking federal officials to ban all flights from U.S. cities with a high number of coronavirus cases to help prevent the spread in the U.S. territory.

The petition by Gov. Wanda Vázquez to the Federal Aviation Administration comes as officials accuse some visitors of taking medicine to lower their fevers to avoid being placed in quarantine. National Guard members screen people at the island’s main international airport.

The National Guard has said at least two passengers from New York who lowered their fever with medication are now hospitalized in the island with COVID-19.

LATEST HEADLINES: