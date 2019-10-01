1  of  2
Breaking News
76-year-old driver crashes into Mineral Volunteer Fire Department building 5 hurt in chain-reaction collisions involving 10 vehicles on I-95 in Petersburg

Puppies found in abandoned house up for adoption, OBX SPCA says

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Outer Banks SPCA/Facebook

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — Need something that will (probably) make you smile? How about some adorable puppies?

Six puppies found in an abandoned house are now up for adoption in the Outer Banks, according to the Outer Banks SPCA.

A post on the shelter’s Facebook page said these “100% mixed & 100% cute” puppies are about four weeks old and need lots of “care, attention, and patience.”

The shelter said it does not know the exact breeds of the puppies.

The shelter is located on Driftwood Drive in Manteo, next to the Dare County Regional Airport.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events