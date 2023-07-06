(KTLA) — A family in Los Angeles grew by four Tuesday, welcoming quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July.

Sara Kahengutovich gave birth to two girls and two boys at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, hospital representatives said.

The four babies each weighed more than four pounds and are currently “doing well” and resting at the Guerin Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Dr. Steven Rad delivered the quadruplets via C-section, Cedars-Sinai officials said. The babies were born at about 34 weeks, the hospital said.

Kahengutovich and her partner, Rabbi Yisrael Gutovich, also have a 3-year-old son at home, ready to meet his new siblings.

Quadruplets are extremely rare, according to health care officials. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that of the more than 3.6 million babies born in the United States in 2021, only 133 births involved quadruplets.

Only 15 quintuplets or other higher “multiple births” were recorded in that same year.