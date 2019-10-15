Rage yoga: Aerobics with yelling, cursing and drinking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WISH) — Rage yoga: It’s like regular yoga, but with yelling, cursing and drinking.

According to WDAF, rage yoga started in Canada and is making its way down to the United States.

WDAF was there for the first rage yoga class in Kansas City.

“It`s a little bit different than your traditional yoga. You have dim lights, you have soft music, this is the complete opposite. It’s yoga with an attitude basically,” said instructor Amanda Kauffman.

Attendees sipped on brews throughout the class, which included screaming, cursing and middle fingers.

“Well be listening to loud music, explicit music, we will be cussing, using profanity, yelling, screaming, just letting all the negative energy out tonight. That’s the goal,” Kauffman said.