RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wanted to own a piece of American history? Well, now you can — for the right price.

A rare copy of the United States Constitution will be going up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York next month. The centuries-old document is one of only two known privately owned copies from the official first printing of the final text of the Constitution. The auction is set to take place on Dec. 13.

Sotheby’s sold the other privately owned copy of the Constitution in November 2021 for a record price of $43.2 million. The proceeds from that sale went toward the benefit of the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation.

In 1787, 39 delegates from 12 states, including Virginia’s James Madison, George Washington and John Blair, signed the U.S. Constitution at Independence Hall in Philadelphia chartering a new frame of the country’s government. The Constitution replaced the Articles of Confederation starting in 1789.

Thirteen copies from the Constitution’s first printing are known to exist. Save for the two in private hands, the rest of the copies are preserved in institutional collections.