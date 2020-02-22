Rare Texas blind salamanders are ‘doing well’ after hatching at zoo for first time

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Three Texas blind salamanders have hatched at San Antonio Zoo, marking the first time ever that the zoo has been able to breed the endangered species.

The San Marcos pool of the Edwards Aquifer is the only place where Texas blind salamanders live in the wild.

They are blind amphibians that rely on a constant supply of clean water from the Edwards Aquifer, and are adapted to life below ground.

The creatures hatched in the zoo’s laboratory at the Center for Conservation and Research. The zoo says the hatchlings are doing well.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for our team of conservationists,” said Dr. Danté Fenolio, Vice President of Conservation & Research at San Antonio Zoo.

“We have been working with this species for four years and are focused on developing methods to predictably breed the species in captivity.”

Texas blind salamanders are listed as an endangered species by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.

