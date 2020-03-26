Real ID deadline pushed back a year due to coronavirus

The Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday that it has extended the deadline for when Americans need to get a Real ID in order to board a domestic flight, which was meant to be enforced starting on Oct. 1, 2020.

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security, said the enforcement deadline will be pushed back a year until Oct. 1, 2021. The full statement can be read below:

Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, the Department of Homeland Security, as directed by President Donald J. Trump, is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline beyond the current October 1, 2020 deadline. I have determined that states require a twelve-month delay and that the new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is October 1, 2021. DHS will publish a notice of the new deadline in the Federal Register in the coming days. The federal, state and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts. States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes. Protecting both the health and national security of the American people continues to be the top priority for the President of the United States and the Department of Homeland Security.”

