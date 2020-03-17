1  of  33
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Circuit Court Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Prince George County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak

U.S. & World

by: WATE 6 staff

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Regal has announced a closure of all theater locations starting Tuesday, March 17, as a precaution to the coronavirus outbreak.

They also say that all theaters will remains closed until further notice.

“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”

Regal

Regal says they will continue to update the status of all of their theaters on their mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events