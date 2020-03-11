Breaking News
Capital One asks employees to work from home due to coronavirus pandemic

Remains found March 6 confirmed to be 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

U.S. & World

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced Wednesday evening that the remains found on March 6 have been confirmed as the remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The tweet from TBI said, “We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Evelyn was reported missing in February, but authorities said she hadn’t been seen since December. A statewide AMBER Alert was issued on Feb. 19. Investigators received hundreds of leads in the weeks following.

Click here for WJHL’s full and continuing coverage.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events