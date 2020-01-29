Remains of soldier killed in Syria arrive in U.S.

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (WKRG/AP) — The remains of a North Carolina soldier who died in a rollover accident in Syria arrived at Dover Air Force Base Tuesday.
Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said. The incident is under investigation.
Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, North Carolina
According to military officials, about 750 U.S. troops are in eastern Syria.
