Remember to water newly planted trees & shrubs

(JESSOP’S JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) A lot of people spent more time at home in 2020 than they normally do. According to a lot of nurseries and garden centers, a fair amount of people took that time to improve their landscapes with new trees and shrubs.

Depending on where you live, you probably don’t think much about your yard during the winter. That might be a mistake if you have planted something new in the last year. I’m not talking about checking out all the cool catalogs and websites out there and making your plant wish list. We are talking watering.

LaRene Bautner from Millcreek Gardens in Utah says that the first year of growth for trees and shrubs is crucial. If you have snow cover, you should be fine. If you are in an area that has little to no snowfall you do need to take special care for plants that still have leaves or needles.

She recommends have a slow drip on a garden hose and make sure to create a trough or “well” around the drip line to focus the water in the right place. Watch the video for more details.