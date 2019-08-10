Report: Man shoots wife, cleans up and takes a nap before calling police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man facing a murder charge in the death of his wife initially told police it was a suicide, but later admitted he might have shot her but didn’t remember doing it, according to an arrest report.

Sebastian Lord, 47, called 911 on July 29 to report his wife, Kinnetha Lord, was dead in their home on the 10000 block of Cassleman Court, near Cactus Avenue and Maryland Parkway. He told the operator his wife shot herself.

According to the report, when police arrived, Lord told officers he had argued with his wife and awoke later to find her standing near the bed. He said she fell to the floor and there was blood near her head. He told police he put her in the tub, cleaned up the scene and then took a three-hour nap before calling 911.

Lord’s son was in the house and told police his father — earlier that evening — had told him he was going to “shoot his wife and chop her up into little pieces,” the report said.

The son did hear a gunshot later on the evening of July 28 but stayed in his room.

Kinnetha Lord was shot in the back of the head. Police did find a 9mm cartridge case in the home as well as a 9mm gun, the report said.