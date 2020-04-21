Report: North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, in grave danger after surgery

TOPSHOT – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un before a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the south side of the Military Demarcation Line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area (JSA) of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — According to CNN, the US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery,

The information is according to a US official with direct knowledge of the situation.

CNN reports that Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.

