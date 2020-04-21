Report: North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, in grave danger after surgery

(CNN) — According to CNN, the US is monitoring intelligence that North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after a surgery,
The information is according to a US official with direct knowledge of the situation.
CNN reports that Kim recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15, which raised speculation about his well-being. He had been seen four days before that at a government meeting.
CNN reached out to the CIA, National Security Council and the State Department for comment.
Click here to read CNN’s full report.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
