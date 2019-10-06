Reports: 2nd offical blows the whistle on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine

President Donald Trump gestures towards members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, after his return from Florida. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

(ABC News) — ABC News is reporting that a second intelligence offical has spoken with the inspector general over President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Mark Zaid, the attorney who represents the first whistleblower told ABC News that a second offical has first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations presented in the original complaint.

The person has been interviewed by the head of the intelligence community’s internal watchdog office, Zaid said.

According to Zaid, both officals have the full protection of the law intended to protect whistleblowers from being fired in retaliation.

ABC News reports that the existence of a second whistleblower could undercut Trump’s insistence that the original complaint is “totally inaccurate.”

