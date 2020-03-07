Rescue caught on camera: Skier trapped headfirst in snow saved in French Alps

(WRIC/ABC) — A ski trip in the French Alps turned into a dramatic rescue as footage from a skier’s helmet camera reveals the moment he descended the slopes to find a woman buried in the snow — with only her flailing legs visible.

Footage shows the 19-year-old woman’s head and upper body buried beneath 2 feet of snow. The man wearing the helmet camera, Will Field, removed his gloves and pulled out his emergency snow shovel — desperately trying to dig the woman out of the deep snow.

“Don’t move. Don’t move,” Field said in the helmet camera video. “I’m digging you out.”

Another passing skier arrived to help Fields frantically dig to save the woman’s life.

Fields reportedly said that incidents like this one are examples of how important it is to bring safety equipment while skiing.

