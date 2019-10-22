Richmond man among 3 killed in head-on crash in Kansas

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (WRIC) — Authorities say a Richmond man was among three people who were killed in a head-on crash in Reno County, Kansas Sunday morning.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office told KAKE News that two pickup trucks collided head-on on South Yoder Road just before 11:40 a.m. Bruce Gottwald, 61, of Richmond, and Michael Burnett, 65, of Lynchburg, was in one truck. James Paige, 59, of Haven, Kansas, was in the other truck.

All three men died at the scene.

Investigators believe one of the trucks crossed the center line for an unknown reason.

No other information about the crash was released.