Roommate and boyfriend arrested, charged in murder of 21-year-old Clark Atlanta student found dead in park

ATLANTA, GA (WIAT & CNN) — Both suspects accused of murdering 21-year-old Alexis Crawford, a Clark Atlanta student who was missing for a week, are now in police custody.

Atlanta police confirmed they secured a warrant and arrested 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, who was Alexis Crawford’s roommate. Jones is charged with malice murder.

Alexis Crawford (Courtesy: CNN)





According to the Atlanta Police Department, Jones is being taken to the Fulton County jail for booking.

Her boyfriend Barron Brantley, who is also charged in Crawford’s death, was booked Friday night.

Brantley waived his first court appearance on Saturday morning. Jones will appear in court at 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Alexis Crawford’s body was found in a park in Dekalb County off of Columbia Drive. Investigators were led to the location by one of the suspects.

Police say days before Alexis went missing, on October 27th, she filed a police report where she says she received unwanted kissing and touching from Barron Brantley.

According to the medical examiner, it was determined that Crawford died of asphyxiation.