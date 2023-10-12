(NEXSTAR/AP) — Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the R&B/soul group the Isley Brothers, died Wednesday at 84, according to multiple sources.

Isley’s publicist confirm his death to the Los Angeles Times, though no cause of death has yet been given.

“There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother,” Ronald Isley told Rolling Stone Thursday. “Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.”

The Isley Brothers are known for several iconic hits across several decades. The group was founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1954.

A Cincinnati native, Rudolph Isley began singing in church with brothers Ronald and O’Kelly (another sibling, Vernon, died at age 13) and was still in his teens when they broke through in the late 1950s with “Shout,” a secularized gospel rave that was later immortalized during the toga party scene in “Animal House.” The Isleys scored again in the early 1960s with the equally spirited “Twist and Shout,” which the Beatles liked so much they used it as the closing song on their debut album and opened with it for their famed 1965 concert at Shea Stadium.

As a group, the Isley Brothers have won two Grammy Awards, which includes a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. The group was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for two separate songs.

Rudolph Isley left the group in 1989, three years after the sudden death of O’Kelly Isley, to become a Christian minister. He was among the Isleys inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.

