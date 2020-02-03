Rush Limbaugh says he has advanced lung cancer, tells listeners he will miss shows for treatment

Rush Limbaugh speaks before US President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 21, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP/KRON/WRIC) – Rush Limbaugh says he has advanced lung cancer and told radio listeners he will miss shows for treatment.

The 69-year-old made the announcement live on his radio show on Monday.

Limbaugh said he would miss a few shows as a result of treatment.

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

Read Limbaugh’s full admission below:

“I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on January 20. First realized something was wrong on my birthday weekend January 12. And I wish I didn’t have to tell you this and I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing because I don’t like making things about me. But there are going to be days that I’m NOT going to be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment. And I know that that would inspire curiosity with people wondering what’s going on. Worst thing that can happen is when there is something going on and you try to hide it and cover it up and eventually it’s going to leak and people are like why didn’t you just say it? Why’d you try to fool everybody. And it’s not that I want to fool anybody I don’t want to burden anybody with it. And I haven’t wanted to. But it is what it is. And you know me, I’m the mayor of realville. So this has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.” Rush Limbaugh

