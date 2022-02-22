Russian diplomat dismisses sanctions: ‘We’re used to it’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. (Alexander Nememov/Pool Photo via AP)

(The Hill) — Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday dismissed increased calls for sanctions against the country as tensions with Ukraine ratchet up, noting that Russia is “used to it.”

“Well, we’re used to it. We know that sanctions will be imposed anyway, in any case. With or without reason,” Lavrov said of the threats of sanctions from Western countries, according to Reuters.

The comments from Lavrov come amid reports that Russian troops have moved into two breakaway territories in Ukraine.

The EU had said earlier this week that they would impose sanctions against Russia in response to the country placing troops on Ukrainian soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed back on allegations of escalating tensions in Ukraine, saying that the Russian forces were deployed to the country for “peacekeeping” reasons.

“Our European, American, British colleagues will not stop and will not calm down until they have exhausted all their possibilities for the so-called punishment of Russia,” Lavrov reportedly added on Tuesday.

“They are already threatening us with all manner of sanctions or, as they say now, ‘the mother of all sanctions,’ ” he said, according to Reuters.