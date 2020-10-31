Salt Life co-founder arrested after teen found dead in hotel room

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A co-founder of the popular Salt Life brand was arrested Friday after an 18-year-old woman was found dead inside a South Florida hotel.
Michael Troy Hutto, 54, was discovered by police Friday in Jacksonville suffering a medical emergency, WJXT reported. He was transported to a local hospital before taken to jail.
WJXT said records and past media reports show Hutto is a co-founder of Salt Life, a popular Florida-based clothing brand.
Riviera Beach detectives headed to Jacksonville when they heard of Hutto’s location. The police department suspects Hutto of shooting and killing a Lake City teen after she was found dead Thursday morning at a Riviera Beach hotel.
Hutto was taken to the Duval County Jail after his release from the hospital.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- There is a heavy police presence in Chesterfield County in the 2800 block of Creekview Drive.
- Petersburg police said Friday that two men are wanted in a robbery and assault that took place in a hotel parking lot earlier in the week.
- A Chesterfield County Sheriff's Deputy was taken to the hospital today after he was exposed to a possible mixture of heroin and fentanyl while searching a new inmate at the Chesterfield County Jail.
- Chesterfield authorities have arrested two men in relation to the robbery at Super 8 Motel
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing last week. Authorities said Nathaniel Marks stabbed another man on Tuesday, October 2o around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Richmond detectives have obtained a warrant for malicious wounding […]
- Two suspects are wanted in Chesterfield for the robbery of a Super 8 Motel. Police say the suspects robbed the motel at 2421 Southland Drive at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
- Authorities are still offering a $10,000 reward for information related to a young boy's fatal shooting in Richmond.
- A 23-year-old Norfolk man is charged in connection with a Richmond recycling truck worker's death.
- According to the Department of Justice, a Pittsburgh firefighter accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor pleaded guilty on Thursday.
- Two men have been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a 24-year-old Richmond man back in 2018.