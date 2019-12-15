‘Santa Speedo Run’ celebrates 20th anniversary in Boston

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN)– Two decades ago, the 1st Santa Speedo run in Boston started as a dare and five guys running down Newbury Street.

It has now grown into a December tradition that about 700 people participate in each year.

As runners wearing Speedos, Santa hats and other holiday-themed costumes braved the elements for a 1-mile run/jog/walk.

The ‘Santa Speedo’ Run now raises money for the play ball! Foundation.

It provides boston middle school students with a chance to play and build friendships through sports.

Participants must commit to a fundraising minimum of 250-dollars in order to run the race.

Those who attended in support of the runners are asked to make a 20 dollar donation.

Over the last 20 years, thousands of participants have raised nearly $2 million dollars for local children in need.