RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- There will be some showers this morning mainly south of US highway 460, but the rest of us will have mainly cloudy skies into the lunch hour. During the afternoon the sunshine will return from north to south and make for a nice afternoon and evening although it will be a little bit cool with highs only in the middle 60s.

Clear skies will be with us tonight and it will be a bit chilly as we drop back into the middle 40s across metro Richmond with some areas to the north and west falling back into the lower 40s.