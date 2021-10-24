Scallop boat stuck at beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Oregon Inlet expected to be removed

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A scallop boat stuck at a beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Oregon Inlet will soon be removed.

According to a story by Michael Barber from the National Park Service, the former scallop boat, previously named the Ocean Pursuit and Cameron Scott, got stuck at the beach in March of 2020 and was subsequently abandoned by its owner.

Starting Monday, Oct. 25, Cape Dredging, Inc. from Buxton, North Carolina will begin a $295,000 project to remove an abandoned vessel which is expected to take around 30 days.



During the project, areas around the vessel will be marked as a construction zone. Officials ask all unauthorized individuals to stay clear of the project.