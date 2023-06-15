LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WRIC) — The Harvard Drug Group has recalled a single lot of the drugs Dronabinol and Ziprasidone Hydrochloride after labels on the two drugs were mixed up.

During the distribution process, it was discovered that cartons labeled as Ziprasidone Hydrochloride actually contained packages labeled as and containing Dronabinol.

Ziprasidone Hydrochloride is used for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, while Dronabinol is frequently used to treat nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite in chemotherapy and AIDS patients.

Patients who mistakenly take a dose of Dronabinol instead of Ziprasidone Hydrochloride can experience worsening symptoms of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, including agitation, aggression, delirium and self harm. The Harvard Drug Group has not received any reports of patients experiencing these symptoms related to the recall, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Harvard Drug Group has now recalled all 2.5mg Dronabinol Capsules and all 20 mg Ziprasidone Hydrochloride Capsules labelled with Lot T04769.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Sedgwick, Inc. by phone at 1-888-759-6904 or by email address harvarddrug6068@sedgwick.com.

Patients should contact their doctor or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking Dronabinol or Ziprasidone Hydrochloride.