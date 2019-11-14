1  of  2
Breaking News
Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions episode to air Thursday on 8News Police searching for missing woman last seen getting into a vehicle

School resource officer busts a move on last day

U.S. & World

by: KRON

Posted: / Updated:

CHINO (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A California school resource officer is not only busting misbehaving students, but he can also bust a move.

Corporal Ryan Tillman cut the rug to MC Hammer’s tune “U Can’t Touch This” at Don Lugo High School in Chino.

He did not have hammer pants but did the entire routine in his full uniform.

That was all part of the school’s farewell for Tillman.

He’s been a campus resource officer for about a year and a half but is now moving to another assignment.

At the end of the routine, Tillman got plenty of hugs from his backup dancers.

The video was posted by the Chino Police, with the message that said: “I will miss you, Don Lugo High School.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events