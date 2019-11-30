‘Scuba Santa’ visits the Virginia Aquarium for the holiday season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center has a new underwater guest from North Pole.

Scuba Santa is diving his way to Hampton Roads this holiday season. The program will run every weekend at the aquarium starting Saturday, November 30 through December 22 at 10:30 a.m.

Come watch Santa swims around the Red Sea Tunnel beneath the surface. He’ll be floating around with the facility’s spotted eagle rays and zebra shark.

The event is included with an admission to the aquarium.