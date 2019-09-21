Search continues for 5-year-old who vanished from park

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A search for a little girl believed to have been kidnapped from a southern New Jersey park continues.

More than 100 officers from state and local police searched Friday in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, on the ground and using a state police helicopter.

Five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared Monday from a city park. The girl and her 3-year-old brother were playing while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

Authorities believe the girl was taken by a man who led her to a red van.

A reward for information leading to an arrest in the case has been increased to $35,000.

Authorities asked the community Friday to be aware if anyone has changed their routine, changed their physical appearance or left town recently without explanation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

RVA Responds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events