Second stimulus check may be delivered in a different way than first, IRS says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The second round of stimulus checks officially started hitting bank accounts last Wednesday, but many Americans are still waking up without one.

Eligible families are expected to received the payments this month, but the money may be coming in a different way than the first round, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Eligible recipients with direct deposit set up through the IRS could have seen their payment pending as early as December 29, but the funds officially became available on January 4.

Anyone who received the first round of payments this year, but did not receive a direct deposit will generally receive a paper check or, in some instances, a pre-loaded debit card. The IRS reminds recipients that the payment will not be reloaded onto the existing card. Instead, a new card or paper check will come in the mail.

The law requires the IRS to stop issuing out payments next Friday, January 15, so people who have not received the payment by then will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return.

“Throughout this challenging year, the IRS has worked around the clock to provide Economic Impact Payments and critical taxpayer services to the American people,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “We are working swiftly to distribute this second round of payments as quickly as possible. This work continues throughout the holidays and into the new year as we prepare for the upcoming filing season. We urge everyone to visit IRS.gov in the coming days for the latest information on these payments and for important information and assistance with filing their 2021 taxes.”

For those who are eligible but may have changed bank accounts, the IRS says the payment can be claimed by filing a 2020 tax return in 2021.

Remember, the Economic Impact Payments are an advance payment of what will be called the Recovery Rebate Credit on the 2020 Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that the payments are automatic, and they should not contact the IRS or other financial institutions for timing questions.

To track your payment, click here.