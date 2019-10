PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The sound of bullets echoed near Haiti's international airport on Friday as protesters marched for miles through the Haitian capital and broke through a police barrier near the U.N. headquarters in a push to demand the ouster of embattled President Jovenel Moïse.

At least two people were shot as police in riot gear blocked the main entrance to the airport and fired tear gas at the crowd, which responded by throwing rocks and bottles and shouting, "Trump, give Haiti one chance."