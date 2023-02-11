WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — On Friday, Feb. 11, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) joined Neil Cavuto on FOX News to discuss ongoing concerns regarding the relationship between the United States and China after the U.S. shot down an Chinese “spy balloon” last week.

Kaine, who is a member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee member, told Cavuto that the committee held a hearing during the past week regarding the current relationship between the U.S. and China. This includes the countries’ relationship in business. The U.S. has previously blacklisted multiple Chinese companies from trading with the U.S., and Cavuto acknowledged that list is now likely to expand.

“China is a competitor, certainly, but in some areas like this, they’re also an adversary,” Kaine told Cavuto.

Kaine also said he was disturbed when he heard that when U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called China’s Defense Ministry after the Chinese balloon had been shot down by U.S. forces, his called went unanswered.

“You need to keep a line of communications open between the two most powerful nations in the world,” Kaine said. “We have to figure out a way to make sure that the communication is thorough and robust so we don’t accidentally have a miscalculation”

The Chinese Defense Ministry said the call was not answered because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere” for discussion. But Kaine says that communication is essential to solve complicated conflicts.

“During the Cold War, as tough as it was between the U.S. and Soviet Union, at least there was communication,” Kaine said. “If you have that, you can avoid unnecessary or accidental escalation.”

Kaine also mentioned the importance of being creative in ways to work with China, and hoping to find common ground where the two countries can cooperate. He suggested public health and humanitarian response to disasters as two possible areas where the U.S. and China can work together in the future.