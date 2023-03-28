RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Mark Warner is doubling down on safety and security concerns surrounding the Chinese company, TikTok. In an interview in Richmond on Monday, Warner said lawmakers, including him, should do a better job of explaining the risk.

“It [TikTok] almost knows more of what you like than what you know you like. And do you really want that information residing in an authoritarian government that can use that for whatever purposes, including blackmail,” Warner said.

The company has been dogged by claims that it being developed by a Chinese company means user data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government or that it could be used to promote narratives favorable to the country’s communist leaders.

In 2019, the Guardian reported that TikTok was instructing its moderators to censor videos that mention Tiananmen Square and included images unfavorable to the Chinese government. The platform says it has since changed its moderation practices.

Concerns about the platform increased when it’s developer, ByteDance, admitted in December that it fired four employees who accessed data on two journalists, and people connected to them, last summer while attempting to uncover the source of a leaked report about the company.

“One of the things about TikTok, the Chinese Commerce party has said they would rather have TikTok banned in America than give up the source code that’s in Beijing,” Warner said. “Why do they feel so concerned about that? Well, they feel concerned because they can manipulate the kind of videos you see, not just cat videos, but they can manipulate it for political purposes.”

This comes nearly a week after TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, was pressed by U.S. lawmakers.

In a bipartisan effort, Republican and Democratic lawmakers hurled questions on a host of topics, including TikTok’s content moderation practices, how the company plans to secure American data from Beijing, and its spying on journalists.

Chew spent most of the hearing attempting to push back assertions that TikTok, or its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, are tools of the Chinese government. But he failed to answer uncomfortable questions about human rights abuses committed by China against the Uyghurs, and seemed taken aback by a TikTok video displayed by one lawmaker that advocated for violence against the House committee holding the hearing.

“There’s a reason why India banned it, Canada, Brits, many Europeans getting off the government phones … why the Dutch said if you’re in the media, get off this because chances are, you’re getting spied on,” Warner said.

“I do believe that there will be another platform that’s not controlled by the commerce party of China that’ll offer those social influencers and people who make money and love that creativity,” he added.