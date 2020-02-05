Senate acquits President Trump of abuse of power, obstruction of Congress

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi look on. (Leah Millis/Pool via AP)

President Trump to remain in office after senators voted to clear him of two articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Only one Republican decided to vote to convict Trump of abuse of power.

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald J. Trump Wednesday on two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump, who became only the third president to be impeached, will remain in power as he now begins preparing for his re-election bid.

Senators voted 52-48, with one Republican choosing to convict, to clear Trump of Article 1 claiming the president abused his power by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a political rival Joe Biden, a possible 2020 opponent, and his Biden’s son, Hunter.

In a vote strictly along party lines, the Senate acquitted Trump of Article II, obstruction of Congress.

One Republican, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, voted to convict Trump for abuse of power but not obstruction of Congress. Even with Romney’s decision, neither charge against the president garnered even a simple majority.

Senators began announcing how they would vote even before the verdict was rendered Wednesday, squashing any notion of a two-thirds majority being reached to remove Trump from office.

The president’s supporters in Congress have maintained that Trump’s actions were not impeachable, arguing that the military aid was eventually given to Ukraine and no investigation into the Biden’s dealings in Ukraine was ever announced by Zelensky.

