Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

(WRIC) — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul announced Sunday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul said he showed no symptoms and was tested because of how much he has traveled and attended events during the outbreak, not because he knew he was in direct contact with an infected person. The senator added he feels fine and is in self-quarantine.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

The Associated Press said paul is the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus.

