Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

(WRIC) — Kentucky Senator Rand Paul announced Sunday afternoon that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul said he showed no symptoms and was tested because of how much he has traveled and attended events during the outbreak, not because he knew he was in direct contact with an infected person. The senator added he feels fine and is in self-quarantine.

The Associated Press said paul is the first U.S. senator to test positive for the virus.

8News will post more details as they happen, check back for updates.

