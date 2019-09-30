‘Serious threat to human and animal health’: FDA recalls dog food over salmonella concerns

The FDA is recalling dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns and issuing a warning for dog owners.

The agency is recalling Performance Dog frozen raw dog food because it tested positive for salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.

All dog owners who have the Performance Dog food made on or after July 22 are asked to throw it away.

The contaminated product is sold in two-pound pouches.

Performance Dog food is a “serious threat to human and animal health.” the FDA says.

If you have had the dog food in your house, the FDA says you should clean the area where it was stored.