Several officers wounded in shootout with ambush suspect in California

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE/AP) — An active shooter was reported in Paso Robles Thursday afternoon following the shooting of a deputy Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported gunfire around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ramada Drive and Volpi Ysabel Road. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

The Associated Press reports that several police officers were wounded in separate shootouts in California with a man suspected of ambushing and seriously injuring a deputy a day earlier, authorities said.

Scores of police officers have been searching for Mason James Lira since early Wednesday when authorities said he opened fire on the Paso Robles police station on California’s Central Coast and then shot a San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy in the face. The deputy is in serious condition.

An Arroyo Grande police officer helping with the search was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with Lira at about 3 p.m., according to a post on the city of Arroyo Grande website that said the injury wasn’t life-threatening.

Later, after a second exchange of gunfire, the Paso Robles Police Department tweeted “Suspect down. Several officers wounded.” There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office issued a reverse 911 shelter in place message to residents within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Road.

The active-shooter incident follows the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy by a suspected transient on Wednesday.

A San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department spokesman said Lira was in custody.

