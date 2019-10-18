1  of  4
Breaking News
Tree removal worker killed after being run over by equipment truck in Chesterfield Video shows woman pushing stroller swipe package off porch in Jackson Ward Woman with ‘history of health problems’ missing out of Brunswick County Cras involving 2 tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 in Chesterfield

Shaquille O’Neal donates home to boy paralyzed by shooting

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Shaquille O’Neal attends the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has donated a home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was shot at a school football game and paralyzed from the chest down.

O’Neal tells WXIA-TV that Isaiah Payton’s family was living in a one-bedroom apartment that wasn’t accessible for people with disabilities, but they now have a home in a good neighborhood.

He says he’s helping furnish the home and will pay its rent for the next year.

Isaiah was shot through the spine in August after a football scrimmage between two high schools.

Sixteen-year-old Damean Spear also was wounded and treated for minor injuries.

Isaiah’s mother, Allison Woods, has said relearning how to care for Isaiah meant she had to leave her job, adding financial stress to her emotional turmoil.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events