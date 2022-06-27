RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Effective immediately, the Sheetz restaurant and convenience chain has dropped gas prices for Unleaded 88 and E85 to under $4 per gallon.

Sheetz released the news today, stating that Unleaded 88 will be dropped to $3.99 per gallon, and E85 will be dropped to $3.49 per gallon. The price reduction comes as nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday weekend.

Sheetz said in a release that the price drop is a limited-time offer, and will help to reduce pain at the pump through the holiday weekend.

“Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles,” the release stated online.

The company is recommending drivers check their owner’s manual to see if their car is able to run with E85.

“E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85,” the release said.