Sheetz is giving free coffee to frontline workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sheetz announced Saturday it is giving free coffee to first responders and health care workers to thank them for serving our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of this pandemic continue to truly inspire us, as they work tirelessly and relentlessly to care for others in our communities and throughout the nation. It’s important for us to show our appreciation to every single one of them during this difficult time. We’re hoping this gesture will help fuel the first responders and medical personnel in the communities we reside in as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care.” Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz

Hospital staff, police officers, firefighters and paramedics will be able to get a free coffee today through June 1.

