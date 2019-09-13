Sheriff: Suspects released on bail, immediately commit same retail thefts

DALY CITY (KRON) — Just moments after being released from the Maguire Correctional Facility for multiple organized retail theft charges, the suspects immediately began to commit the same thefts, according to authorities.

Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) detectives were able to keep an eye on 44-year-old Rudy Rivera and 42-year-old Mercy Sandoval and noticed that Rivera tried to move his stash filled with stolen property so authorities wouldn’t find it.

On Thursday, CSU detectives watched a car that Rivera used to store and transport stolen property.

As the suspects tried to get into the car, they were all arrested, according to officials.

Officers found around $20,000 in stolen retail merchandise in the car.

The third suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Dania Rivera.

All three suspects are Pacifica residents.