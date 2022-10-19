LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12.

33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre of Auburn, Alabama, was found in his holding cell with a “ligature fashioned out of a sheet,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say jail staff immediately started life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived and transported Navarre to East Alabama Medical Center.

Navarre was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 9:14 p.m. (CDT)

Navarre was initially arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree domestic violence, attempting to elude a police officer, and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Upon attempted arrest, police say Navarre barricaded himself in his home with his three children.

Police negotiated with Navarre who eventually surrendered to officers.

During Navarre’s transport to Lee County Jail, police say he assaulted an officer.

Navarre was then charged with second degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, escape first degree, and criminal mischief third degree.

At the time of the incident, the case relating to the Navarre’s death in the Lee County Jail was turned over to Russel County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.