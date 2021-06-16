Shocking video shows man hanging on hood of car down I-77 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a shocking video making the rounds on the internet; a man holding onto the hood of a car while it speeds down I-77 in Charlotte.

A witness who didn’t want to go on camera said the incident began as a fight at the Circle K on North Graham. A man reportedly refused to move out of the way and then later cell phone video shows him hanging on for life as a vehicle speeds down I-77.

“I see a cluster of cars, I tried to go around them but there were a lot of cars after I got next to them, I seen a guy on the hood of a car,” said the person who recorded the video.

The witness who recorded the video didn’t want to give his name and didn’t call 9-1-1, but he did post it on his Instagram profile.

“I was on my way to work, and I figured someone else would have because there were a lot of people.”

Those watching the video had a different reaction. “That’s wild. He’s on the front of the car going how fast,” asked Larone Rhone from Charlotte.

Not only was Rhone shocked, but he was also concerned as well.

“That man has to be terrified.”

CMPD said they didn’t get a call about the man hanging on the hood of the car. They also hope this riding on the hood of the car is not a trend as it has been seen in other parts of the country.

And people hope this is not a trend here in Charlotte.

“Charlotte is becoming something,” said Rhone. “Charlotte is in a state of transformation right now. So, we’re still coming up with a story for Charlotte, but that is not what we want Charlotte to be known for.”