Shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival; injuries reported

GILROY (KRON) — Police and emergency crews have responded to a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California Sunday evening.

11 people are reportedly injured, according to Nexstar-affiliate KRON4. The station has made calls to the Gilroy Police Department to find out the extent of those injuries.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

Gavilan College is the reported safe spot for families and groups separated during the shooting.

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.