Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve had the virus?
Yes. Regardless of previous infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should plan on getting vaccinated when it’s their turn.
“It’s a pretty straightforward question,” said Johns Hopkins infectious disease specialist Dr. Amesh Adalja. “Yes, you need to get vaccinated.”
After someone recovers, their immune system should keep them from getting sick again right away.
“Your immune system is able to identify the virus, and protect itself,” said Dr. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease expert at George Mason University.
Scientists still don’t know exactly how long this immunity lasts or how strong it is, though recent research suggests the protection could last for several months.
It’s impossible to know how long a person might be immune, said Dr. Prathit Kulkarni, an infectious disease expert at Baylor College of Medicine. “There’s no way to calculate that.”
Vaccines, by contrast, are designed to bring about a more consistent and optimal immune response. And they should boost whatever preexisting immunity a person might have from an infection, experts say.
“Since we’re in this pandemic, and don’t have a handle on it, the safer approach is to vaccinate,” Kulkarni said. “You don’t lose anything and you stand to benefit.”
If you’ve been infected in the last three months, the CDC says it’s OK to delay vaccination if you want to let others go first while supplies are limited.
“All things being equal you would want the person with no protection to go first,” Adalja said.
- Johnson & Johnson is close to wrapping up data analysis for Phase 3 of its COVID-19 vaccine trial.
- COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Researchers from Ohio State University said two new strains of COVID-19 have been identified in central Ohio, bringing with it new questions about how it could impact those across the state. Those researchers said that mutations of the COVID-19 virus are expected and have been studied since the pandemic began last March. […]
- EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – New Mexico is reporting its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 UK variant.
- Soldiers at Fort Lee are starting to get their second round of COVID-19 vaccines this week. Fort Lee has entered Phase 1b or 'Phase 1 Bravo' in the vaccination process.
- Many parents across Central Virginia are asking: "When can my child get the COVID-19 vaccine?" 8News spoke to one mom whose two sons are in a vaccine trial right now. One physician assistant based out of Chesterfield said it's research like that — that could help generate a vaccine for kids.
- Mission-essential personnel with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have started receiving their first COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), according to a release.
- The nation's overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000.
- Local health districts in the Richmond area (Chesterfield, Chickahominy, Henrico, and Richmond) will move into the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, January 18, according to Dr. Danny Avula, the head of Virginia's COVID-19 distribution program.
- 'It helps me breathe easier at night'; VCU Health frontline doctor shares COVID-19 vaccination journeyVCU Health is moving full steam ahead continuing to vaccinate frontline workers, on Tuesday the medical facility announced certain VCU students are now also eligible for the vaccine.
- Unlike in 2020, when the debate over lockdowns often split along party lines, both Democratic and Republican leaders are signaling their opposition to forced closings and other measures.