(NEXSTAR) – Singer Sinead O’Connor has died, the Irish Times reported Wednesday. She was 56 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the singer’s family said in a statement to the BBC and Irish broadcaster RTE.

O’Connor, born in Dublin, became an international music star with her hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The song climbed to the top of the Billboard Music charts in 1990.

Her discography spanned decades. O’Connor released ten studio albums between 1987 and 2014. Her 1991 album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” won the Grammy for best alternative performance.

O’Connor’s long career was not without controversy. The singer was outspoken on political matters, from Irish unification to sexual abuse in the Catholic church. During a 1992 performance on “Saturday Night Live,” O’Connor ripped up a photo of the pope on live television in protest.

She converted to Islam in 2018 and told fans she had changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt.

Her cause of death was not immediately released.

O’Connor is survived by her three children, the Irish Times reports. Her son Shane died at age 17 last year.